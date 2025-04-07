Left Menu

Modi Reaffirms Healthcare Commitment on World Health Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of healthcare and wellness investments in his World Health Day message. He called for a recommitment to building a healthier society, stressing that good health is the cornerstone of societal prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his World Health Day message, emphasized his administration's unwavering focus on enhancing healthcare and investing in various aspects of public well-being.

On this occasion, he urged a renewed commitment to creating a healthier world, highlighting the critical role of good health in society's prosperity.

Modi stated that good health is the foundation upon which thriving societies are built, a message resonating with his government's healthcare priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

