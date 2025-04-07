Global Market Turbulence: Trade War Fears Trigger Selloff

Asian share markets and U.S. stock futures experienced significant declines on Monday, influenced by escalating fears of a global trade war. Investors are increasingly betting on the possibility of a U.S. recession, potentially sparking a rate cut as soon as May.

The market turmoil extends a heavy two-day selloff, erasing trillions from equity values following the Trump administration's broad tariff announcement last week. Financial experts are voicing concerns over the lack of control and potential long-term economic impacts.

Many analysts assert that without a visible resolution or negotiation shift, market volatility will persist. Policymakers in Asia are bracing for challenges, highlighting the limited influence they have on calming market panic amidst robust trade policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)