Xumane: Redefining Equity Management with a Human Touch

In a strategic rebranding move, Vega Equity has announced its new identity as Xumane. This change is more than a name shift; it represents a deeper commitment to providing human-centered, innovative, and scalable solutions in equity management.

As Manish Panwar, Business Head of Xumane, articulated, the rebranding is about more than just managing equity—it's about fostering growth and collaboration among businesses and their employees. The newly launched Xumane platform emphasizes its core values: People, Excellence, and Growth. This ensures a robust equity solution that crosses borders and caters to the modern-day complexities of ESOP management.

Xumane's services have been proven effective, with the company boasting over 100 prestigious clients and impressive growth metrics, including being the highest-rated platform on G2 for usability and performance. With a stable foundation of trust and innovation, Xumane is set to continue leading the equity management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)