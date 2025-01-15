Left Menu

Xumane: Redefining Equity Management with a Human Touch

Equity management company Vega Equity transitions to Xumane, emphasizing human-centered values and innovative solutions. The rebranding reflects a renewed mission towards empowering businesses through optimized ESOP management. Xumane offers comprehensive services that have resulted in exceptional client retention and significant growth, recognized as a top platform on G2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:45 IST
Xumane: Redefining Equity Management with a Human Touch
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic rebranding move, Vega Equity has announced its new identity as Xumane. This change is more than a name shift; it represents a deeper commitment to providing human-centered, innovative, and scalable solutions in equity management.

As Manish Panwar, Business Head of Xumane, articulated, the rebranding is about more than just managing equity—it's about fostering growth and collaboration among businesses and their employees. The newly launched Xumane platform emphasizes its core values: People, Excellence, and Growth. This ensures a robust equity solution that crosses borders and caters to the modern-day complexities of ESOP management.

Xumane's services have been proven effective, with the company boasting over 100 prestigious clients and impressive growth metrics, including being the highest-rated platform on G2 for usability and performance. With a stable foundation of trust and innovation, Xumane is set to continue leading the equity management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025