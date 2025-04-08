Odisha's AI Leap: Pioneering Child Growth Monitoring
The Odisha government initiates a pioneering pilot program to develop an AI tool for monitoring children's growth. The workshop, inaugurated by Shubha Sarma, aims to improve child anthropometry measurements, enhancing accuracy through AI, and facilitating early malnutrition detection.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has embarked on an innovative pilot program aimed at revolutionizing how children's growth is monitored. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), this initiative intends to develop a tool for more precise growth assessments.
In a five-day workshop inaugurated by Shubha Sarma, Odisha's principal secretary of the Women & Child Development Department, participants are receiving training on this cutting-edge technology. The project signifies Odisha's emergence as a leader in AI application within India, as noted by officials.
The partnership, involving organizations such as Wadhwani AI and ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar, promises to enhance child anthropometric data collection using AI-powered smartphones to streamline the process. The method's implementation across various districts is expected to aid in the early detection of malnutrition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tackling Medicine Fraud: WHO's 2025 Report Explores Global Detection Technology Use
Ladera Technology Expands in Bengaluru: A New Era of Digital Transformation
Peptech Biosciences Acquires NBAIR's Revolutionary Bio-Pesticide Technology
India's Innovation Summit at GIFT City Charts New Path for Technology and Entrepreneurship
Global Technology Summit 2025: Exploring 'Sambhavna' and Tech-Driven Possibilities