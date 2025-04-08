Odisha's AI Leap: Pioneering Child Growth Monitoring

The Odisha government has embarked on an innovative pilot program aimed at revolutionizing how children's growth is monitored. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), this initiative intends to develop a tool for more precise growth assessments.

In a five-day workshop inaugurated by Shubha Sarma, Odisha's principal secretary of the Women & Child Development Department, participants are receiving training on this cutting-edge technology. The project signifies Odisha's emergence as a leader in AI application within India, as noted by officials.

The partnership, involving organizations such as Wadhwani AI and ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar, promises to enhance child anthropometric data collection using AI-powered smartphones to streamline the process. The method's implementation across various districts is expected to aid in the early detection of malnutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)