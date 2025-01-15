Left Menu

Minda Corporation's Strategic Stake in Flash Electronics for Expanded EV Solutions

Minda Corporation is acquiring a 49% stake in Flash Electronics for Rs 1,372 crore. This strategic partnership aims to expand the product offerings in the EV market by leveraging the companies' expertise in automotive electronics. The venture aligns with Minda's vision for greater value for customers and shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:25 IST
Minda Corporation's Strategic Stake in Flash Electronics for Expanded EV Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Auto components giant Minda Corporation announced its plan to acquire a 49% stake in Flash Electronics for Rs 1,372 crore. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing both companies' offerings in the electric vehicle (EV) solutions market.

Minda Corporation, which specializes in automotive body electronics, and Flash Electronics, known for its prowess in engine and powertrain electronics, are combining their portfolios to create a more comprehensive range of EV solutions. This synergy is in line with Minda's long-term goal of benefiting its customers and stakeholders.

Flash Electronics, an early leader in the EV powertrain sector, is focused on launching new innovative powertrain solutions soon for passenger and commercial vehicles. Leaders from both companies express high confidence that this partnership will elevate their market position significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025