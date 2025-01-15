Minda Corporation's Strategic Stake in Flash Electronics for Expanded EV Solutions

On Wednesday, Auto components giant Minda Corporation announced its plan to acquire a 49% stake in Flash Electronics for Rs 1,372 crore. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing both companies' offerings in the electric vehicle (EV) solutions market.

Minda Corporation, which specializes in automotive body electronics, and Flash Electronics, known for its prowess in engine and powertrain electronics, are combining their portfolios to create a more comprehensive range of EV solutions. This synergy is in line with Minda's long-term goal of benefiting its customers and stakeholders.

Flash Electronics, an early leader in the EV powertrain sector, is focused on launching new innovative powertrain solutions soon for passenger and commercial vehicles. Leaders from both companies express high confidence that this partnership will elevate their market position significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)