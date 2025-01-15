Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Boosts Startups in Manufacturing

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with ITC Ltd to support startups in the manufacturing sector. This collaboration focuses on deploying startup solutions in digital manufacturing, renewable energy, and energy storage. A Memorandum of Understanding outlines the partnership's goals for facilitating market access and operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a key partnership with ITC Ltd to enhance startup engagement in the manufacturing sector.

Under this agreement, ITC aims to integrate innovative startup solutions in areas such as digital manufacturing platforms, renewable energy opportunities, and advanced energy storage systems. The partnership is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which signifies a commitment to leverage ITC's market experience and DPIIT's startup initiatives.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv expressed optimism about fostering scalable solutions and transformative growth. Startup India Director Sumeet Kumar Jarangal highlighted the hassle-free market access this partnership provides, while Anil Rajput, ITC's Corporate Affairs President, emphasized the focus on digital and sustainable advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

