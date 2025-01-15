Strategic Partnership Boosts Startups in Manufacturing

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a key partnership with ITC Ltd to enhance startup engagement in the manufacturing sector.

Under this agreement, ITC aims to integrate innovative startup solutions in areas such as digital manufacturing platforms, renewable energy opportunities, and advanced energy storage systems. The partnership is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which signifies a commitment to leverage ITC's market experience and DPIIT's startup initiatives.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv expressed optimism about fostering scalable solutions and transformative growth. Startup India Director Sumeet Kumar Jarangal highlighted the hassle-free market access this partnership provides, while Anil Rajput, ITC's Corporate Affairs President, emphasized the focus on digital and sustainable advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)