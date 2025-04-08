Left Menu

India and Portugal: A Growing Multifaceted Partnership

India and Portugal's bilateral relationship has blossomed into a multifaceted partnership amidst global challenges. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the strengthening economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between the two nations, emphasizing areas such as trade, technology, renewable energy, and cultural exchange as key to their collaboration.

Lisbon | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Portugal

India's partnership with Portugal has seen significant growth, with President Droupadi Murmu praising the strengthening ties during a State Banquet hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Despite global challenges, bilateral trade and cooperation across various sectors, including technology and renewable energy, remain robust.

President Murmu celebrated the longstanding cultural ties, highlighting the role of the Indo-Portuguese community in enhancing bilateral relations. She noted Portugal's support for India's initiatives within the United Nations and the European Union, dating back to the first India-EU Summit held during Portugal's EU presidency in 2000.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations re-establishment. Portugal's President acknowledged the mutual respect and collaboration between the two countries, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation in renewable energy, scientific innovation, and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

