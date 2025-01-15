Left Menu

Germany's Economic Struggles: A Consecutive Year of Contraction

Germany's economy contracted for the second consecutive year in 2024, shrinking by 0.1% in the last quarter and 0.2% over the year. Weak global demand and competition from China impacted exports, which fell 0.8%. A potential winter recession looms if the economy continues to decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:46 IST
Germany's Economic Struggles: A Consecutive Year of Contraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's economy has faced another challenging year, marking its position as the eurozone's weakest performer once again. Despite its status as Europe's largest economy, Germany recorded a 0.1% contraction in the final quarter of the previous year and a 0.2% decrease over the whole of 2024, as reported by the Federal Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Analysts had anticipated a 0.2% drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024, aligning with the ultimate results. Germany, heavily reliant on exports, is grappling with subdued global demand and heightened competition from Chinese exports. This has led to a 0.8% decline in exports compared to the preceding year.

The continued contraction raises concerns of a winter recession if the economy records another negative quarter at the start of 2025. A technical recession is typically defined by two successive quarters of economic contraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025