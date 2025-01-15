Dense Fog Triggers Double Highway Pile-Ups, Casualties Reported

A major collision unfolded on the Agra-Delhi Expressway near Tappal early Wednesday due to dense fog, resulting in three serious injuries and the death of over 100 goats, according to police reports. The fog-induced crash involved a truck transporting approximately 230 goats among multiple vehicles.

In a separate incident in Muzaffarnagar, dense fog was also responsible for a massive collision on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. At least two individuals were seriously injured as more than 15 vehicles collided near the Jansath flyover. Rescue operations were promptly initiated, with the injured receiving medical care at a district hospital.

Authorities noted that the dense fog severely disrupted traffic in the region, with visibility challenges persisting until midday. Police have since cleared the highways and restored regular traffic flow, emphasizing caution during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)