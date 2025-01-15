Left Menu

Dense Fog Triggers Double Highway Pile-Ups, Casualties Reported

A dense fog on the Agra-Delhi Expressway caused major collisions, involving a truck carrying goats, leaving three injured and killing over 100 goats. In Muzaffarnagar, over 15 vehicles collided due to fog, injuring two. Traffic disruptions were reported until midday, but normalcy has been restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:43 IST
Dense Fog Triggers Double Highway Pile-Ups, Casualties Reported
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A major collision unfolded on the Agra-Delhi Expressway near Tappal early Wednesday due to dense fog, resulting in three serious injuries and the death of over 100 goats, according to police reports. The fog-induced crash involved a truck transporting approximately 230 goats among multiple vehicles.

In a separate incident in Muzaffarnagar, dense fog was also responsible for a massive collision on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. At least two individuals were seriously injured as more than 15 vehicles collided near the Jansath flyover. Rescue operations were promptly initiated, with the injured receiving medical care at a district hospital.

Authorities noted that the dense fog severely disrupted traffic in the region, with visibility challenges persisting until midday. Police have since cleared the highways and restored regular traffic flow, emphasizing caution during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025