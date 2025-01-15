Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

In an unexpected turn of events, dense fog early Wednesday morning severely affected operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing flight disruptions and delays. Six flights were diverted, and over 300 flights faced delays as visibility plummeted, forcing a temporary halt in departures.

The situation began to improve by early afternoon, with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announcing that runway visibility was increasing, allowing for a gradual resumption of flight operations. However, passengers experienced minor airside congestion as normalcy returned.

Major airlines like IndiGo and Air India acknowledged the impact of the fog, urging patience as conditions improved. Despite the morning disruptions, airlines assured that operations were getting back on track. IGIA, which manages approximately 1,300 flights daily, was keen on restoring its regular schedule swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)