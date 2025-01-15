Left Menu

Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Early morning fog at Delhi airport led to the diversion of six flights, more than 300 flight delays, and a temporary hold on departures. Visibility improved by afternoon, resuming gradual operations. Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, noted congestion but anticipated smooth operations soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:31 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, dense fog early Wednesday morning severely affected operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing flight disruptions and delays. Six flights were diverted, and over 300 flights faced delays as visibility plummeted, forcing a temporary halt in departures.

The situation began to improve by early afternoon, with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announcing that runway visibility was increasing, allowing for a gradual resumption of flight operations. However, passengers experienced minor airside congestion as normalcy returned.

Major airlines like IndiGo and Air India acknowledged the impact of the fog, urging patience as conditions improved. Despite the morning disruptions, airlines assured that operations were getting back on track. IGIA, which manages approximately 1,300 flights daily, was keen on restoring its regular schedule swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

