The stock market concluded Wednesday on a positive note as both benchmark indices posted gains. The Sensex added 224.45 points, closing at 76,724.08, and the Nifty advanced 37.15 points to settle at 23,213.20. Among the Nifty 50 companies, 27 stocks climbed, while 23 saw declines.

Leading the gainers were NTPC, Trent, Powergrid, Kotak Bank, and Maruti, which attracted strong buying interest. Conversely, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Shriram Finance emerged as the biggest losers, impacting the index. As per VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and co-founder of Stock Market Today, Nifty formed a spinning top candlestick pattern, suggesting possible indecision in the market.

Key support levels for Nifty are predicted around 23,080, 23,010, and 22,970, while resistance is anticipated between 23,350 and 23,410. Despite gains, overarching economic concerns persist. India's interest payments on debt are expected to rise to 3.4% of GDP in 2025, exceeding the 1991 high of 3.2%.

The country's debt is projected to escalate to Rs 181.68 lakh crore (56.8% of GDP), up from Rs 168.72 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. Amplifying these issues, the Indian rupee has substantially weakened, dropping below Rs 86 against the USD. Since recent policy changes in the Trump administration, the rupee has depreciated by 2.86%, raising alarms over economic stability in the mid- to long-term.

Ambala commented, "This market strain may adversely affect large Indian entities such as Adani Group, JSW Group, and renewable energy companies reliant on dollar-denominated bonds or loans. Additionally, India's electronics, solar, and electric vehicle sectors are encountering hurdles in acquiring high-tech machinery following China's latest export restrictions. This could hinder companies like Foxconn and BYD, potentially causing delays and cost hikes." Moreover, international dynamics, including the US Federal Reserve's decelerated rate cuts, a looming tariff conflict, and China's cessation of high-tech machinery exports, are compounding challenges for India's industries, spanning electronics, solar, and electric vehicles.

While the stock market demonstrated resilience today, the broader context of rising debt, rupee depreciation, and external pressures signifies a pressing need for policymakers to adopt strategies to stabilize the economy and sustain investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)