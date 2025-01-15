Left Menu

Reflecting on Innovation and Resilience: Insights from the 15th India Investment Conference

The 15th India Investment Conference, co-hosted by CFA Society India and CFA Institute, gathered 400 financial professionals to explore investment trends. Topics included economic resilience, geopolitical shifts, tech disruption, and private market dynamics. Expert panels provided insights into the future of investing, emphasizing education, diversity, and strategic adaptation.

Shamit Chokshi CFA (Director CFA Society India and Global Asset Management expert). Image Credit: ANI
The India Investment Conference, now in its 15th edition, unfolded on January 11, 2025, in Mumbai, successfully bringing together over 400 financial market professionals. The esteemed event, co-hosted by CFA Society India and the CFA Institute, served as a vital convergence for CFA charterholders, investment experts, and wealth managers, establishing a platform for thought leaders and academicians to impart their expertise on emerging investment trends.

The conference tackled a spectrum of pressing subjects from economic anomalies to geopolitical uncertainties. It included discussions on quantitative strategies, emerging market dynamics, and multi-generational portfolio management, among others. Rajesh Sehgal, Chairperson of CFA Society India, emphasized the society's substantial two-decade journey, highlighting its growth and the valuable contributions of its active volunteer base.

Presentations and sessions included topics like the strategic adaptations necessary in today's volatile geopolitical landscape and the rising influence of technology in finance. Experts like Rahul Chadha and Olivia Engel explored AI implications and quantitative investing myths, respectively, while the event culminated in a panel on generating alpha through boutique investment management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

