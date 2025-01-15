L&T Technology Services Reports Robust Q3 Growth with Strategic Expansions

L&T Technology Services Limited, a prominent player in engineering and technology services, reported its third-quarter results ending December 31, 2024, showing notable growth in both revenue and profitability.

The company achieved a revenue of Rs. 26,530 million, reflecting a quarterly growth of 3.1% and an annual increase of 9.5%. In terms of US dollars, revenue was $312 million, experiencing similar growth rates.

Key developments in Q3FY25 include the formation of a new sub-segment, Software & Platforms, following the completion of the Intelliswift acquisition, and the inauguration of the NVIDIA AI Experience Zone in Bengaluru.

