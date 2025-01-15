Left Menu

L&T Technology Services Reports Robust Q3 Growth with Strategic Expansions

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) posted strong Q3FY25 results with an increase in revenue and margin improvements, driven by growth in tech and sustainability segments. The company expanded its presence with the Intelliswift acquisition and new AI capabilities, backing its commitment to strategic innovation and customer value enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:40 IST
L&T Technology Services Reports 9.5% YoY Growth in Q3FY25 Highest Ever Large Deal Bookings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services Limited, a prominent player in engineering and technology services, reported its third-quarter results ending December 31, 2024, showing notable growth in both revenue and profitability.

The company achieved a revenue of Rs. 26,530 million, reflecting a quarterly growth of 3.1% and an annual increase of 9.5%. In terms of US dollars, revenue was $312 million, experiencing similar growth rates.

Key developments in Q3FY25 include the formation of a new sub-segment, Software & Platforms, following the completion of the Intelliswift acquisition, and the inauguration of the NVIDIA AI Experience Zone in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

