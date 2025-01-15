Left Menu

Wall Street's Surge as Banks Boost Futures Amid Inflation Watch

U.S. stock futures climbed following strong earnings reports from major banks like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. Anticipation builds over the upcoming inflation report, with potential impacts on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. BlackRock's assets soared to a record $11.6 trillion, driving market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Strong fourth-quarter results from major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, have pushed stock index futures upwards as investors gear up for a critical inflation report. Notable premarket gains saw JPMorgan climbing 2.7%, while Wells Fargo increased 3.1%, buoyed by robust investment banking performances.

Anticipation for the December Consumer Price Index is high, with economists forecasting a 2.9% rise, which could influence the Federal Reserve's future monetary policies. Rate cuts are on the table, yet market sentiment remains cautious, reflecting economic stability concerns.

Meanwhile, BlackRock's assets hit a record $11.6 trillion, propelling its shares upward. Investors also monitor how upcoming U.S. political and regulatory changes could affect financial dynamics in 2025, with expectations of less regulatory constraints potentially benefiting net interest margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

