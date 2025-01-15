Left Menu

India's Green Investment Surge: A Transformative Economic Shift

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised for a remarkable surge in green investment, projected to quintuple to Rs 31 lakh crore between 2025 and 2030, according to CRISIL's latest report.

This anticipated growth is essential to meeting the country's net-zero objectives by 2070, which demand a colossal USD 10 trillion in investments. According to CRISIL Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta, government plans and corporate actions foresee substantial green investments in the coming decade.

Policy frameworks promoting carbon market development and industrial decarbonization are key to advancing these initiatives. Notably, Rs 19 lakh crore is earmarked for renewable energy, with additional funds allocated across transport and oil & gas sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

