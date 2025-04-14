Left Menu

Vedanta Group's Massive Investment to Energize Assam's Oil & Gas Sector

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is collaborating with Vedanta Group to implement a detailed plan for a Rs 50,000 crore investment into Assam and Tripura's oil and gas sector over the next 3-4 years. This initiative is part of a larger investment plan announced at the Advantage Assam summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In February, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, unveiled the ambitious investment to boost Assam and Tripura's oil and gas sector. The company plans to infuse Rs 50,000 crore over the next 3-4 years to turn the region into a major hydrocarbon hub.

In February, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, unveiled the ambitious investment to boost Assam and Tripura's oil and gas sector. The company plans to infuse Rs 50,000 crore over the next 3-4 years to turn the region into a major hydrocarbon hub.

The Assam government is keen on fast-tracking these investments, ensuring substantial economic growth and job creation. Vedanta aims to produce 100,000 barrels of oil and gas daily, alongside generating employment for one lakh youths across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

