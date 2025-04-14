Vedanta Group's Massive Investment to Energize Assam's Oil & Gas Sector

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, engaged in strategic talks with Vedanta Group on Monday to map out a detailed plan for their announced Rs 50,000 crore investment in the region. This discussion is pivotal for transforming the state's energy sector and is part of the Advantage Assam summit's broader investment plan.

In February, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, unveiled the ambitious investment to boost Assam and Tripura's oil and gas sector. The company plans to infuse Rs 50,000 crore over the next 3-4 years to turn the region into a major hydrocarbon hub.

The Assam government is keen on fast-tracking these investments, ensuring substantial economic growth and job creation. Vedanta aims to produce 100,000 barrels of oil and gas daily, alongside generating employment for one lakh youths across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)