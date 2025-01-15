Left Menu

India's Trade Imbalance: Navigating Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's trade deficit decreased to USD 21.94 billion in December, influenced by recalibrated gold imports. Despite a 1% drop in exports due to global uncertainties, exports excelled in textiles and electronics. Importantly, the government is enhancing strategies in commercial sectors abroad to resolve trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:01 IST
India's Trade Imbalance: Navigating Growth Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's trade deficit decreased to USD 21.94 billion in December, following a significant surge due to miscalculations in gold imports, as per government data released on Wednesday.

Exports saw a decline for the second consecutive month by 1% year-on-year to USD 38.01 billion amid global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, imports increased by 5% to USD 59.95 billion, with petroleum exports seeing a drop of over 28%.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized that India's export performance in goods and services is outpacing global counterparts. He noted robust growth in sectors like electronics and engineering and acknowledged ongoing dialogues to address export challenges with 20 key countries accounting for 60% of India's exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025