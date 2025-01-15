Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach: Advancing India's Railways with High-Speed Trials

The Vande Bharat sleeper coach train underwent trials between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, reaching speeds of 130 kmph. The 16-coach train features modern amenities like charging ports and Braille navigation. Final certification is pending analysis by the Research Design and Standards Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:10 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach: Advancing India's Railways with High-Speed Trials
  • Country:
  • India

A new prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach train has successfully completed trial runs, achieving speeds of 130 kmph on the route between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, according to Western Railway officials.

The 16-coach train, known for its sleek interiors and modern amenities, reached Mumbai Central at 1.50 pm before departing for Ahmedabad, despite a scheduled arrival time of 12.40 pm. The delay was attributed to 'unavoidable' circumstances.

Final certification awaits analysis by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), responsible for railway equipment standardization. With features like mobile charging ports and Braille navigation, this semi-high-speed train represents a significant advancement in India's railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025