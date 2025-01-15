Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach: Advancing India's Railways with High-Speed Trials

A new prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach train has successfully completed trial runs, achieving speeds of 130 kmph on the route between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, according to Western Railway officials.

The 16-coach train, known for its sleek interiors and modern amenities, reached Mumbai Central at 1.50 pm before departing for Ahmedabad, despite a scheduled arrival time of 12.40 pm. The delay was attributed to 'unavoidable' circumstances.

Final certification awaits analysis by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), responsible for railway equipment standardization. With features like mobile charging ports and Braille navigation, this semi-high-speed train represents a significant advancement in India's railway sector.

