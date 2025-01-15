Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach: Advancing India's Railways with High-Speed Trials
The Vande Bharat sleeper coach train underwent trials between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, reaching speeds of 130 kmph. The 16-coach train features modern amenities like charging ports and Braille navigation. Final certification is pending analysis by the Research Design and Standards Organisation.
- Country:
- India
A new prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach train has successfully completed trial runs, achieving speeds of 130 kmph on the route between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, according to Western Railway officials.
The 16-coach train, known for its sleek interiors and modern amenities, reached Mumbai Central at 1.50 pm before departing for Ahmedabad, despite a scheduled arrival time of 12.40 pm. The delay was attributed to 'unavoidable' circumstances.
Final certification awaits analysis by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), responsible for railway equipment standardization. With features like mobile charging ports and Braille navigation, this semi-high-speed train represents a significant advancement in India's railway sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coldplay Concert Under Fire in Ahmedabad for Child Safety Concerns
Infant in Ahmedabad Tests Positive for Human Metapneumovirus
Infant Diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus in Ahmedabad Sparks Health Precautions
Gujarat's Blossoming Legacy: Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025
Fugitive Arrested in Ahmedabad After Chilling Double Murder