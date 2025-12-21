Left Menu

World's Largest Meditation Gathering: A Spiritual Milestone in Ahmedabad

Over 60,000 people gathered at Ahmedabad University for a mass meditation event, aiming to set a world record. Hosted by the Brahma Kumaris to celebrate 60 years of service in Gujarat, participants included individuals from across states and 15 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to set a world record, more than 60,000 people gathered at Ahmedabad University for a mass meditation event on World Meditation Day. The gathering was organized by the Brahma Kumaris, marking their 60 years of service in Gujarat.

Participants from across Gujarat, various states, and over 15 different countries joined the four-hour event, held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. The prolific turnout underscores the growing global interest in meditation and spiritual well-being.

Prominent attendees included senior Brahma Kumaris officials, Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Neerja Gupta, and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik. The Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual organization with international headquarters in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, operates over 8,000 service centers in more than 140 countries.

