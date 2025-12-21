World's Largest Meditation Gathering: A Spiritual Milestone in Ahmedabad

In a bid to set a world record, more than 60,000 people gathered at Ahmedabad University for a mass meditation event on World Meditation Day. The gathering was organized by the Brahma Kumaris, marking their 60 years of service in Gujarat.

Participants from across Gujarat, various states, and over 15 different countries joined the four-hour event, held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. The prolific turnout underscores the growing global interest in meditation and spiritual well-being.

Prominent attendees included senior Brahma Kumaris officials, Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Neerja Gupta, and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik. The Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual organization with international headquarters in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, operates over 8,000 service centers in more than 140 countries.