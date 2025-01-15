Tripura Minister Vows Action on 'Exorbitant' Airfare

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury assured the state assembly on Wednesday that he would address the concern over steep airfares on Agartala routes with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

This assurance came after senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman expressed alarm at ticket prices ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 for flights to Kolkata within the next four days. Barman urged immediate action to alleviate the burden on travelers.

Chowdhury, acknowledging the issue, explained the airline's pricing strategy but emphasized the need for government intervention to manage airfare inflation effectively through mechanisms such as the DGCA's Tariff Monitoring Cell.

