NHTSA Closes Probe into GM's Cruise Robotaxis
The investigation into General Motors' Cruise robotaxis by U.S. auto safety regulators concluded without further action. The probe examined if Cruise took adequate measures to protect pedestrians following several collision incidents. NHTSA cited a recall and suspension of operations as reasons to end the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has wrapped up its probe into General Motors' Cruise self-driving unit without requiring further actions.
The investigation initially focused on the safety practices of Cruise's robotaxis, especially concerning pedestrian safety after five reported collisions.
The decision to close the investigation came after GM recalled the Cruise vehicles in November 2023 and ceased operations, with NHTSA acknowledging that no Cruise vehicles are currently active on public roads.
