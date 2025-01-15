NHTSA Closes Probe into GM's Cruise Robotaxis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has wrapped up its probe into General Motors' Cruise self-driving unit without requiring further actions.

The investigation initially focused on the safety practices of Cruise's robotaxis, especially concerning pedestrian safety after five reported collisions.

The decision to close the investigation came after GM recalled the Cruise vehicles in November 2023 and ceased operations, with NHTSA acknowledging that no Cruise vehicles are currently active on public roads.

