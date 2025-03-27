Left Menu

Fatal Skies Over Washington: The Deadly Collision Inquiry

Congress is investigating a fatal midair collision over Washington, DC, that claimed 67 lives in January. The hearing probes past aviation safety lapses, Army helicopter practices, and FAA's preventative measures. The crash involved an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:11 IST
On Thursday, Congress will convene a hearing to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding the tragic midair collision above Washington, DC, which resulted in the death of 67 individuals this past January. This investigation seeks to identify the causes of the accident and potential oversight by the involved authorities.

Testifying at the Senate hearing, leaders from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Army's aviation division will face questions regarding 85 identified close calls near Ronald Reagan National Airport in recent years, and the Army's operational practices that may have contributed to the disaster.

As investigations continue, the NTSB reported that data analysis could prevent further aviation mishaps, emphasizing a need for heightened scrutiny of safety data to avert future tragedies. Authorities recover flight data, and ongoing investigations hint that communication errors and equipment readings might have played a role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

