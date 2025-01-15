India's Electronics Exports Hit New Highs in December 2024

India's electronics exports surged by 35.11% to reach an impressive $3.58 billion in December 2024, marking the highest volume of exports over the past two years. This upward trajectory highlights the rapid advancement in the country's electronics manufacturing sector, primarily fueled by supportive governmental policies, rising global demand, and increased domestic production capabilities.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal noted the consistent rise in exports for both the electronics and engineering sectors. He emphasized that December 2024 marked a historic peak for electronics shipments. Since the beginning of the year, a healthy growth pattern has been evident, with October and November showing robust figures of $3.43 billion and $3.47 billion, respectively.

Alongside electronics, India's engineering and pharmaceutical exports have also demonstrated positive trends. Engineering exports, which comprise roughly a quarter of the nation's total exports, rose by 8.35% to $84 billion. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported consistent growth in quarterly export data, setting new record highs in consecutive periods throughout 2024-25.

