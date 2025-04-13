Revitalizing Milk Production: The Cooperative Movement in Madhya Pradesh
Union minister Amit Shah criticized past governments for neglecting India's cooperative movement, highlighting recent efforts by PM Modi's administration to revive it. A new agreement between NDDB and MPSCDF aims to enhance milk production in Madhya Pradesh, transforming the cooperative sector and benefiting local farmers.
In a veiled swipe at previous Congress-led administrations, Union minister Amit Shah accused them of allowing India's cooperative movement to fall into disrepair due to decades without legislative updates. Addressing a state-level cooperative conference in Bhopal, Shah emphasized that significant strides were made only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
During the conference, an agreement was signed between the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation (MPSCDF), aiming to significantly boost milk production in the state. Shah highlighted how the cooperative sector was previously left struggling due to outdated laws that failed to evolve with changing times.
Shah underscored Madhya Pradesh's potential in agriculture, animal husbandry, and cooperatives, urging further efforts to fully exploit these opportunities. He commended the state's recent advancements, including the computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies, noting that such initiatives could revitalize the cooperative sector across the nation.
