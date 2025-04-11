Industrial production growth slows to 2.9 pc in February against 5.6 pc a year ago: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:04 IST
Industrial production growth slows to 2.9 pc in February against 5.6 pc a year ago: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentina's Ambitious $20 Billion IMF Deal: A Game Changer for Economic Stability?
China's Manufacturing Rebound Signals Economic Stability
Trump's Tariffs: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Stability
Global Uncertainty: Tariffs and Trade Tensions Erode Economic Stability
Global Trade Turmoil: Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability