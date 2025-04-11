India's Industrial Production Hits Six-Month Low Amid Sector Struggles

India's industrial growth has plummeted to a six-month low, registering a mere 2.9% in February 2025. Official data highlights a significant decline attributed to underperformance in the manufacturing, mining, and power sectors, marking a concerning trend for the nation's economy.

The government, however, adjusted January 2025's industrial growth figure upwards, revising it from an initial 5% to 5.2%, indicating some positive developments in earlier months.

In stark contrast, February 2024's factory output rose by 5.6%. Compared to this, the latest figures underscore a challenging economic environment, with mining growth slumping to 1.6% from 8.1% and power growth slowing to 3.6% from 7.6% last year, according to the National Statistics Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)