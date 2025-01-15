Left Menu

Banking Profits Surge Amidst Modest Inflation Rise

Wall Street expects a robust opening as core inflation rose less than anticipated, aligning bank profits with expectations. Major banks like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reported significant Q4 profits, boosting stock futures. Meanwhile, core consumer prices rose 3.2%, slightly below forecast, easing inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:41 IST
Banking Profits Surge Amidst Modest Inflation Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's leading indexes are poised for a positive start on Wednesday following encouraging data on core inflation and a strong set of quarterly results from major banks. By 8:54 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed notable gains, promoting an optimistic market sentiment.

While the overall consumer price index escalated by 2.9% in December, core CPI figures showed a rise of 3.2%, slightly undercutting the expected 3.3%. This has shifted traders' expectations, predicting a more significant rate cut by the central bank than previously anticipated.

Highlighting the financial sector's robust health, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs reported higher than expected Q4 earnings, propelling their stocks upward. The S&P 500 Banking Index's continued strength reflects this optimism against a backdrop of anticipated policy changes from the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025