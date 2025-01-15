India Champions Disaster Management for Global South, Sets Example with Proactive Approach

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, underscored India's pivotal role in disaster management, especially in flood prevention and mitigation, during his speech at the World Congress on Disaster Management in New Delhi. Goyal asserted that India stands as a first responder for the Global South in addressing crises, embodying true global leadership, as outlined in a Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release.

The minister cited India's commitment to supporting neighboring countries in handling floods and other disasters. During the COVID-19 crisis, India exemplified humanitarian leadership by distributing free vaccines to over 100 countries under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. Goyal also highlighted the need for creating awareness and expediting the claims process for disaster relief insurance, to avoid unnecessary delays caused by litigation.

Goyal called on involved parties to ensure accuracy in disaster relief claims, avoiding inflated demands that may hinder timely resolutions. He applauded the sacrifices of the armed forces and the efforts of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in disaster prevention. Goyal noted the strategic direction of managing crises as embraced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized on a holistic approach guided by the PM's 10-point agenda to bolster India's climate-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, he stressed that disaster management education should begin early to enhance resilience. Goyal assured that substantial relief funds are allocated to states within the national budget, with further aid provided during major disasters. The combination of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) offers significant reassurance, and recognizing the increased disaster relief budget highlights the nation's commitment. The newly passed Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to foster a comprehensive database on disasters at national and state levels, aiming for effective disaster response strategies.

