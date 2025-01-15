Wall Street Surges Amid Lower Inflation and Strong Bank Earnings

Wall Street's major indices experienced a notable rise, propelled by robust earnings from the leading U.S. banks and lower-than-expected core inflation data.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all posted significant gains, reflecting investor confidence in the economic landscape.

Large financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo, reported impressive fourth-quarter profits, further solidifying market optimism despite a marginal increase in consumer price index figures.

