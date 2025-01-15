Left Menu

Wall Street Surges Amid Lower Inflation and Strong Bank Earnings

Wall Street's main indexes rose on strong bank earnings and lower-than-expected core inflation data. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all experienced gains. Large banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs reported significant quarterly profits, contributing to market optimism despite a slight rise in consumer prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST
Wall Street Surges Amid Lower Inflation and Strong Bank Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices experienced a notable rise, propelled by robust earnings from the leading U.S. banks and lower-than-expected core inflation data.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all posted significant gains, reflecting investor confidence in the economic landscape.

Large financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo, reported impressive fourth-quarter profits, further solidifying market optimism despite a marginal increase in consumer price index figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025