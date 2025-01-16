Tough Love for Boeing: Restoring Global Confidence in Aviation Safety

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, has stressed the necessity of 'tough love' for Boeing to ensure it regains its footing following a mid-air emergency in 2024. In his confirmation hearing, Duffy emphasized the importance of strict implementation of safety plans by both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Duffy described Boeing as a national security issue and highlighted the crucial role it plays as the largest exporter of American products. Despite this, he insists on the need for strict scrutiny and support to restore global confidence in the company.

In a move to enhance road infrastructure funding, Duffy suggested that electric vehicles should contribute financially for road usage, aligning with existing state-level measures, pointing out that most repair funds currently come from gasoline taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)