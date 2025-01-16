Raging Winds, Diplomatic Shifts, and Digital Dilemmas: A Day in US News

The chaotic blaze in Los Angeles continues to spread as relentless winds drive flames, putting the city on high alert. Firefighters battle tirelessly against what officials are calling one of the city's most disastrous wildfires. Residents are advised to stay ready for immediate evacuation.

In a development within the U.S. State Department, President-elect Trump's aides have asked three top diplomats to step down, signaling potential major shifts in diplomatic strategies. This move has drawn speculation about the future approach of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, President Biden and President-elect Trump both lay claim to a significant diplomatic victory - the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal. This accord has been months in the making, and its eventual success reflects efforts from both factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)