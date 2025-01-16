Britain's Satellite Ambitions Take Flight with RFA's Landmark Launch

In a significant move for Britain's space industry, Rocket Factory Augsburg has been granted permission by the UK authorities to launch satellites from northern Scotland. This development positions Britain closer to conducting regular commercial space missions from European soil.

The German company RFA's 30-meter rocket is primed for a launch expected in the third quarter of this year. This follows years of Britain striving to expand its space capabilities, employing over 45,000 individuals and constructing more satellites than any nation apart from the United States. A horizontal rocket launch from Newquay failed two years ago, but hopes are high for a successful vertical launch this year.

The Civil Aviation Authority has awarded its first vertical launch license for SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands. Aviation Minister Mike Kane emphasized the launch's significance for RFA and the UK's space sector, although several logistical conditions, like securing insurance and international agreements, must be met prior to launch.

