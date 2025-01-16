Controversy Surrounds HRTC Driver's Tragic End

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) driver's tragic suicide has become the center of controversy following allegations of harassment by his local unit management. A preliminary inquiry uncovered the driver's history of disciplinary issues, calling the harassment claims into question.

The investigation into Sanjay Kumar's death revealed he took unsanctioned leave and was disciplined for negligent driving and disobedience. Recorded video prior to his death accused a senior official of withholding his salary and harassment, although reports claim he was paid till December 2024.

HRTC's managing director, Rohan Chand Thakur, stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway to verify allegations and assess the local unit management's conduct. A regional manager has been reassigned amid ongoing inquiries that involve statements from witnesses and Kumar's colleagues.

