Infosys Sees Solid Financial Growth Amid Global Market Expansion

Infosys, a leading IT services provider, announced an 11.46% rise in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 6,806 crore for the December quarter of FY25. This growth was fueled by significant contributions from the financial services and manufacturing sectors.

The company observed notable geographical revenue expansion, especially in India and Europe, with North America showing a 5% annual increase. Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO, highlighted improvements in US financial services and consumer industries.

Infosys anticipates a 4.5-5% revenue growth in FY25, revising its forecast upwards for the third consecutive quarter. The firm is progressing towards strategic initiatives, notably expanding its AI capabilities and minimizing reliance on H1B visas.

