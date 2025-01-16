Left Menu

Driving Forward: Celebrating Our Road Heroes on 'Drivers Day'

The Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) has proposed January 24 as 'Drivers Day' to honor drivers' safety and welfare. The inaugural celebration in 2025 aims to highlight their economic role and efforts in road safety. ASRTU supports the transport sector and promotes best practices.

Driving Forward: Celebrating Our Road Heroes on 'Drivers Day'
The Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) has made a formal request to the government to declare January 24 as 'Drivers Day', emphasizing the importance of driver safety, welfare, and acknowledgment. ASRTU plans to host its first 'Drivers Day' in 2025, with a keen focus on recognizing the critical contribution of drivers to road safety and economic productivity.

This initiative follows a successful event in April 2023, where the ASRTU honored 42 drivers for their exceptional accident-free service. The association, representing over 150,000 buses, facilitates affordable and safe transport for millions daily.

The organization's dedication to promoting road safety is also driven by stark economic realities; the costs of even a single percent of buses being involved in accidents underscore the necessity of programs like 'Drivers Day'. ASRTU sees drivers as crucial safety guardians and economic players deserving international recognition.

