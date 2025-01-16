Breaking Boundaries: Indians Eye Top Roles at Maruti Suzuki

Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, emphasized that nationality should not be a barrier for leadership roles at Maruti Suzuki India, underscoring the company's appreciation for Indian talent.

Speaking before the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, he celebrated India's automotive market growth into the world's third-largest. As Maruti Suzuki India now forms a crucial part of Suzuki's operations, producing over 60% of the brand's vehicles globally, the potential for Indian executives to assume top roles is evident.

Since its 2003 listing, the leadership at Maruti Suzuki has shifted between Japanese and Indian executives. Suzuki lauded the Indian market's evolution, crediting his late father Osamu Suzuki's early vision. He recognized growing competition from global automakers and committed to expanding Indian presence through innovative products and superior service.

(With inputs from agencies.)