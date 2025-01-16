Markets Show Resilience as Investors Weigh Earnings and Retail Data

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 recorded slight gains, buoyed by strong bank earnings and unexpectedly modest retail sales figures. This follows a day of solid market performance, reflecting investor optimism and recalibration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 68.7 points, marking a 0.16% increase to open at 43,290.25. Demonstrating a similar trend, the S&P 500 added 13.7 points, or 0.23%, resting at 5,963.61.

Likewise, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced by 62.6 points, a 0.32% rise, closing in at 19,573.867. As economic conditions evolve, investors remain attentive to the interplay between corporate earnings and market dynamics.

