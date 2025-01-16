Left Menu

Boost to Economy: 8th Pay Commission Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, aiming to revise salaries and allowances for millions of government employees and pensioners. This move is expected to enhance consumption and improve quality of life, reflecting the government's commitment to developing a prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:37 IST
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the government's plan to establish the 8th Pay Commission, in a strategic move that promises to reinvigorate consumption and uplift living standards.

Expressed on a social media platform, Modi highlighted the contributions of government employees in building a progressive India and underscored that the Cabinet's recent decision would provide these workers with improved quality of life.

The commission's setup is poised to impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, aiming to revise their salaries and allowances, signifying a significant stride in economic and social reform.

