Boost to Economy: 8th Pay Commission Announced

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the government's plan to establish the 8th Pay Commission, in a strategic move that promises to reinvigorate consumption and uplift living standards.

Expressed on a social media platform, Modi highlighted the contributions of government employees in building a progressive India and underscored that the Cabinet's recent decision would provide these workers with improved quality of life.

The commission's setup is poised to impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, aiming to revise their salaries and allowances, signifying a significant stride in economic and social reform.

