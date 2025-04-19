Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Extend Easter Greetings with Message of Hope and Unity

Kerala's leaders, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offer Easter greetings, emphasizing empathy, forgiveness, and hope. Observances highlight Easter's spirit as a time to unite, serve the less fortunate, and strengthen resolve for a hopeful future.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:58 IST
In Kerala, prominent figures such as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have conveyed Easter messages, underscoring the importance of empathy and forgiveness. The Governor hopes the celebrations inspire service to the vulnerable.

Chief Minister Vijayan expressed that Easter imbues strength to triumph over adversity, emphasizing that no challenge can dim hope's light, and efforts for justice are never wasted. He believes the festival energizes collective efforts for Kerala's progress.

Speaker A N Shamseer associated Easter with courage and hope for humanity, highlighting the joy found in sharing. Easter marks Holy Week's conclusion, celebrating Christ's resurrection and the enduring message of hope and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

