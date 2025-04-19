Left Menu

Hospital Technician Arrested in Disturbing ICU Assault

A hospital technician in Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a flight steward in the ICU. The accused, found through rigorous investigation, reportedly watched explicit videos before and after the crime. He is now in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A hospital staff member has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 46-year-old flight attendant within the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The disturbing incident was confirmed by authorities after they discovered explicit material in the accused's internet history.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a 25-year-old technician from Bihar, was apprehended by a special investigation team formed to tackle this case. His arrest comes following a meticulous review of surveillance footage and questioning of hospital personnel, which confirmed his involvement in the crime.

The police, upon examining Deepak's mobile device, revealed that he consumed pornographic content before and after the alleged assault. As the investigation moves forward, Deepak remains in judicial custody, facing grave charges for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

