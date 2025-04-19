Chirag Paswan's Call to Bihar: A Fresh Political Wave
Union Minister Chirag Paswan's declaration of intent to focus on Bihar's politics has ignited discussions ahead of the assembly elections. Unlike his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag prioritizes state politics, pledging to realize Bihar's dreams. This move is expected to bolster the NDA's position.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has sparked fresh debate in Bihar's political circles with his recent remark that "Bihar is calling him." This development comes as the state gears up for assembly elections slated later this year.
During an interaction with media personnel, Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), expressed a keen interest in state politics, distinguishing himself from his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, who was largely focused on central politics.
Chirag's commitment to prioritize Bihar's affairs has earned accolades from various political leaders, including members of the BJP. His entry into state politics is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the NDA's foothold in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Suggests Nitish Kumar as Next Deputy PM
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Under Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar to Remain Chief Minister Despite United Opposition Alliance, Says Bihar Deputy CM
Bihar Politics: RLJP Chief Pushes Strengthened INDIA Bloc to Challenge NDA
Amit Shah Backs Nitish Kumar's Continuity as Bihar CM Post-Elections