Chirag Paswan's Call to Bihar: A Fresh Political Wave

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has sparked fresh debate in Bihar's political circles with his recent remark that "Bihar is calling him." This development comes as the state gears up for assembly elections slated later this year.

During an interaction with media personnel, Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), expressed a keen interest in state politics, distinguishing himself from his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, who was largely focused on central politics.

Chirag's commitment to prioritize Bihar's affairs has earned accolades from various political leaders, including members of the BJP. His entry into state politics is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the NDA's foothold in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)