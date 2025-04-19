Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare: Shah Highlights Modi's Health Initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the creation of a holistic healthcare system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Highlighting budget growth and initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Khelo India, Shah also advocated for liver health awareness during World Liver Day and inaugurated a Liver Rehabilitation Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:00 IST
Transforming Healthcare: Shah Highlights Modi's Health Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At an event on World Liver Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's efforts in building a holistic healthcare system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah noted the increase in the health budget from Rs 37,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore and highlighted key initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojna, Khelo India, and the development of health infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of liver health and inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre, urging corporate support for liver health awareness and praising the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' efforts in this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025