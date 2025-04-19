Transforming Healthcare: Shah Highlights Modi's Health Initiatives

At an event on World Liver Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's efforts in building a holistic healthcare system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah noted the increase in the health budget from Rs 37,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore and highlighted key initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojna, Khelo India, and the development of health infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of liver health and inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre, urging corporate support for liver health awareness and praising the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' efforts in this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)