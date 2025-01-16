Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Economic Vision for 2047

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined an ambitious economic vision for Andhra Pradesh, aiming for a 15% annual growth to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.74 trillion by 2047. His comprehensive plan emphasizes population as an asset, tourism development, and poverty alleviation through the P4 model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:08 IST
In a bid to transform Andhra Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a strategic plan aiming for a 15% annual growth rate, projecting a GSDP of Rs 347 lakh crore (USD 2.74 trillion) by 2047. This vision includes increasing the state's per capita income to Rs 58 lakh, leveraging population growth, and prioritizing sectors such as tourism.

During a detailed presentation, Naidu underscored the importance of development pillars, including tourism, set to grow by 20% with expansive hospitality projects. He reaffirmed the role of water management and demographics as crucial elements, presenting statistics to highlight past successes under his leadership and future projections.

Naidu also addressed poverty alleviation through the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) model, aiming to lift 12 lakh families above the poverty line. He called for societal roles in supporting economic initiatives and emphasized opportunities to create sustainable growth routed in a robust community-driven framework.

