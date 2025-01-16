India-Singapore: Pioneering Pathways in Renewable Energy and Technology

India and Singapore are taking bold steps towards forming a renewable energy corridor, focusing on strengthening collaboration in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on Thursday.

In his inaugural visit to India as Singapore's president, Shanmugaratnam highlighted the potential establishment of a secure data corridor between GIFT City in Gujarat and Singapore, intending to facilitate safe data exchange for financial institutions of both nations.

This visit, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, underscores the launch of a comprehensive strategic partnership, initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2024 visit to Singapore, with an emphasis on sustainability and business cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)