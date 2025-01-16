Left Menu

India-Singapore: Pioneering Pathways in Renewable Energy and Technology

India and Singapore are exploring a renewable energy corridor and enhancing ties in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's visit focuses on strengthening a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations. Discussions include safe data exchange and mutual interests in regional and global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:22 IST
India-Singapore: Pioneering Pathways in Renewable Energy and Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Singapore are taking bold steps towards forming a renewable energy corridor, focusing on strengthening collaboration in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on Thursday.

In his inaugural visit to India as Singapore's president, Shanmugaratnam highlighted the potential establishment of a secure data corridor between GIFT City in Gujarat and Singapore, intending to facilitate safe data exchange for financial institutions of both nations.

This visit, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, underscores the launch of a comprehensive strategic partnership, initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2024 visit to Singapore, with an emphasis on sustainability and business cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025