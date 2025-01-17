Left Menu

China to Resume Group Tours to Taiwan Amid Ongoing Tensions

China plans to restart group tours to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian province, aiming to normalize travel post-COVID-19. The move is part of efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges, amid tensions between Taiwan and Beijing over the resumption of tourism. No specific date is announced yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:18 IST
China is preparing to restart group tours to Taiwan from residents of Shanghai and Fujian province, according to an announcement by the nation's culture and tourism ministry on Friday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Taiwan have debated over the timing and mechanism for resuming tourism, each accusing the other of delays, exacerbating existing tensions. Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te had earlier expressed skepticism about Beijing's intentions, citing perceived barriers like tourism restrictions.

The ministry emphasized that the resumption aims to normalize people-to-people exchanges and improve the well-being of residents on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. No response has yet been received from Taiwan, which remains firm on its opposition to China's sovereignty claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

