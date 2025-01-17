SpaceX Starship's Fiery Failure Sparks Air Traffic Chaos
A SpaceX Starship prototype experienced a failure shortly after launch, disrupting air traffic over the Gulf of Mexico due to falling debris. The incident marks a setback for SpaceX's ambitious rocket program, which aims to transport humans to Mars and deploy satellites into orbit.
A SpaceX Starship prototype failed shortly after liftoff, triggering air traffic disruptions over the Gulf of Mexico as flights had to divert to avoid debris from the malfunctioning rocket. The incident occurred minutes after the rocket launched from South Texas, marking a setback for Elon Musk's development plans.
Video footage captured streaks of orange light across the Haitian sky as SpaceX confirmed it lost contact with its upgraded Starship, carrying a test payload of mock satellites. SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot acknowledged an anomaly in the upper stage shortly after the launch.
At Miami International Airport, multiple flights were grounded or rerouted due to the debris risk, while the Federal Aviation Administration began assessing the situation. The failed mission was a part of SpaceX's ongoing efforts to build rockets capable of interplanetary transport and satellite deployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
