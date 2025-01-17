Fatal Bird Strike: Inside South Korea's Worst Aviation Tragedy

Investigators have revealed a significant breakthrough in South Korea's deadliest aviation disaster as bird feathers and blood were discovered in the engines of the downed Boeing jet. This grim finding corroborates evidence that a catastrophic bird strike likely caused the December 29 crash.

The ill-fated Jeju Air 7C2216 had embarked on its journey from Bangkok to Muan county, South Korea, and tragically ended in disaster, with 179 lives lost when it belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, igniting in flames after colliding with an embankment.

Earlier this month, the discovery of feathers on one of the engines, along with video footage, pointed toward an avian collision. Despite the mounting evidence, South Korea's transport ministry has remained silent on the investigation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)