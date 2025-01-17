Left Menu

Mumbai Fisherman Receives Compensation After Cargo Collision

The owner of a fishing boat, damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel off Mumbai's coast, has been awarded Rs 18.55 lakh in compensation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the cheque to Hemdeep Tipri, following an assessment and agreement between the involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the owner of a fishing boat that was damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel near the Mumbai coast received compensation worth Rs 18.55 lakh. The compensation cheque was handed over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Hemdeep Tipri, the fishing boat owner.

The incident occurred off the Malad coast on December 28, where Tipri's fishing boat Tisai was struck by the cargo vessel. While the accident resulted in no casualties, the boat suffered considerable damage, with an assessment later valuing the loss at Rs 18.55 lakh.

Acting on a directive from Ports Development and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, a meeting was arranged, leading to the agreement on compensation. After a state cabinet meeting, the cheque was given to Tipri by Fadnavis, alongside Rane and other officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

