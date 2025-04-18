Left Menu

IMF Disburses $130 Million to Jordan Amidst Economic Challenges

The International Monetary Fund has released $130 million to Jordan under its $1.2 billion extended fund facility. Despite external challenges from regional conflicts, Jordan's economy has remained stable due to sound economic policies and international support, according to an IMF statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disbursed approximately $130 million to Jordan, as part of its $1.2 billion extended fund facility approved in January of the previous year.

"Jordan's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining macro-economic stability despite significant external pressures such as the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon," the IMF stated.

This stability, the IMF noted, is attributed to Jordan's adoption of sound macro-economic policies and the country's international support system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

