IMF Disburses $130 Million to Jordan Amidst Economic Challenges

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disbursed approximately $130 million to Jordan, as part of its $1.2 billion extended fund facility approved in January of the previous year.

"Jordan's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining macro-economic stability despite significant external pressures such as the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon," the IMF stated.

This stability, the IMF noted, is attributed to Jordan's adoption of sound macro-economic policies and the country's international support system.

(With inputs from agencies.)