Indian Markets Feel the Heat Amid Global Volatility

The Indian stock market faced renewed pressure as both major indices opened almost flat in negative territory on Friday. The Nifty 50 began the day at 23,277.10 points, a decline of -34.70 points or -0.15 percent, while the BSE Sensex opened slightly higher at 77,069.19 points, gaining 26.37 points or 0.03 percent.

Market experts attributed the consistent selling pressure from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and the anticipated inauguration of Donald Trump as key factors influencing volatility. 'FPI selling continues as the biggest challenge to Indian markets,' stated Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, emphasizing that the looming presidential inauguration is a significant market-moving event with expected volatility surrounding initial executive orders.

Sectors displayed varied performance, with Nifty Oil and Gas climbing over 1.47 percent, while other indices like Nifty FMCG, Media, and Pharma posted modest gains amid overall selling pressure. In the Nifty 50 list, 20 stocks advanced as 30 declined, led by Reliance Industries' 2.49 percent surge. Meanwhile, other Asian markets also saw declines, reflecting broader market apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)